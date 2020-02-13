Justin Bieber REVEALS sex life details with Hailey Baldwin: We love to Netflix & chill, it gets pretty crazy

In a recent Q&A with fans, Justin Bieber went TMI and revealed intimate details about his raging sex life with wife Hailey Baldwin. Read below to know what Justin had to share with Beliebers that had the entire fandom freaking out.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are madly in love, haters be damned! The couple, who reconciled in 2018, got engaged in 2018 and even married in 2018, had a tough one year of marriage, as revealed by Justin and Hailey themselves in the former's YouTube docu-series, Changes. It may have been a very tough road for the young pair but marriage definitely looks good on Mr. and Mrs. Bieber, who have beaten the odds and are finally in a happy place together, spiritually.

So happy are the couple that in a recent Q&A with fans during a private gig in London, according to Twitter, Justin opened up about his sex life with Beliebers, who were freaking out loud when they realised what their idol was actually hinting at while speaking about Hailey. "Me and my wife, we like to... you guys can guess what we do all day! It gets pretty crazy, I’ll tell you that much. No yeah, that’s pretty much all we do, to be honest. We like to watch movies. We love to Netflix and chill. We do more of the chilling part."

Now that's TMI, but extremely honest too! Wouldn't you agree?!

It may have been an uneven, tough road for the pair in the beginning but if Justin's dedication for Hailey, Yummy, is anything to go by, I think the couple is happy and satiated, all the puns intended!

Even during Hailey's 23rd birthday, Justin posted a thirsty Instagram caption while sharing a selfie of the couple, writing, "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better every day! The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES."

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber's upcoming album Changes drop on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14, 2020.

