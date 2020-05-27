Justin Bieber Rewind: When the Sorry singer was asked to rank Hailey Baldwin's friends; Gigi, Kendall and Cara

While playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Justin Bieber was asked to rank Hailey Baldwin's friends from his favourite to his least favourite. The options given to him were Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's quarantine period has been all about spending quality time with each other, their pets as well as bonding with each other's families. Through Instagram and The Biebers on Watch, we get an inside glimpse into their married life and just how close and connected the couple is in each other's circle. Even when it comes to their friends, JB and Hailey have quite a few common mates like Kendall Jenner and on many occasions we've even seen them hanging out together.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that Kendall would be the closest ally of Justin, in comparison to say a Gigi Hadid or a Cara Delevingne. Why do we say this? Well, taking an extremely short trip down memory lane, Bieber had indulged in a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Fans of the talk show know how the game goes; answer controversial questions or drink, eat something disgusting like bird saliva or cow tongue. When James cockily asked Justin to rank Hailey Baldwin's friends from his most favourite to his least favourite between Jenner, Hadid and Delevingne or eat a bull p***s, the Intentions singer actually answered the question rather than skipping it.

Watch Justin Bieber and James Corden play Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts below:

"Should I do it?" Justin asked the audience who cheered him on before revealing, "Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne." Explaining the reason behind his ranking, Bieber defended, "Here's the thing. Let's go back to it though. I know Kendall. I've spent the most time with Kendall. She's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara so, I have nothing against those people. It's just, I have a better relationship with [Kendall]. It's not like, I'm like, 'Ugh! Screw Cara or Screw Gigi! I don't want to eat a bull's p***s. You know what I mean?"

Cara had responded to Justin's ranking by reposting his video with James and wrote as her caption, "Now vs. Then. If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull p***s."

