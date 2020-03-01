Justin Bieber rings in 26th birthday with his 'bubba' Hailey Bieber; See adorable photo

Justin Bieber turned a year older on 1 March and officially entered his late twenties on Sunday as he took to Instagram to share his first photo as a 26-year-old.

Justin Bieber is surrounded by all the love as the 'Yummy' singer ringed in his 26th birthday with his closest friends and wife Hailey Bieber by his side. Justin turned a year older on 1 March and officially entered his late twenties on Sunday as he took to Instagram to share his first photo as a 26-year-old. The pop star shared an adorable photo with wife Hailey from the birthday celebrations and made sure to profess his love for his better half.

In the photo, we can see the two love birds embraced in a hug and locking their lips. The photo's caption reads, "Your my birthday gift bubba." The photo is obviously full of love and screams of Justin's affection for Hailey. The singer rang in his 26th birthday with a super fun party which included good food, music and his closest pals.

Check out Justin Bieber's birthday post below:

Just at the beginning of the year, Justin dedicated an entire album titled 'Changes' to wife Hailey. It is as good as a love letter to his one-year spent as a married couple and is justification enough of their undying bond that has grown stronger with time. The last one year has been almost life changing for Justin given his battle with depression, Lyme disease and making new music.

Here's wishing Justin Bieber a very Happy Birthday!

Credits :Instagram

