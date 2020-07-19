Justin Bieber’s defamation suit progresses as a judge allows the singer to subpoena Twitter & identify accuser

Justin Bieber is hitting back at the women who accused him of sexual assault on Twitter. The two people who anonymously accused the Baby singer can now be identified. In court docs obtained by People magazine, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that the 26-year-old singer can subpoena Twitter to identify the two accounts that had anonymously accused him of sexual assault last month. Evan Spiegel, Bieber's lawyer, said that he and the rest of his team hope to learn the identities of the women that accused Bieber of sexual assault.

"We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts and it may be the same person," Spiegel said, according to Los Angeles's NBC4. The news stems from Bieber's defamation lawsuit, in which he denied the accusations. Last month, Bieber sued the two people who made accusations against him for USD 10 million each. In court documents obtained by ET at the time, Bieber stated that the claims made by social media users known as Danielle and Kadi were "factually impossible" and disputed the claims with documentary evidence and multiple witnesses.

The court papers stated, "Bieber will not stand idly by while Defendants attempt to get attention and fame for themselves, by recklessly spreading malicious lies that he engaged in egregious criminal conduct by assaulting Defendants and Bieber is, therefore, bringing this defamation/libel action to clear his name and set the record straight."

When the two Twitter accounts came forward with their accusations, Danielle claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014, after a music event. Kadi alleged Bieber sexually assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York City on May 5, 2015. Bieber denied the allegations against him in a series of tweets in which he argued his innocence, before suing the two.