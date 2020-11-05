Justin Bieber’s pastor Carl Lentz who helped him post his breakup with Selena Gomez FIRED over moral failures?

Justin Bieber’s pastor and longtime friend Carl Lentz was recently fired from his church over “breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

Justin Bieber’s pastor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at Hillsong due to “moral failures.” People magazine reported that the megachurch’s founder Brian Houston announced the 41-year-old pastor’s termination in a statement on Wednesday (November 4). “Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” Houston said in a statement obtained by People.

“This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl.” He added that Carl‘s firing comes after “ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.” Houston also said that it would “not be appropriate” to go further into why Carl was fired.

Carl first became a pastor at the New York location of Hillsong in 2010. He quickly rose in popularity in the church, while bringing several high-profiled celebs into the church. Carl became a close spiritual confidant to Justin Bieber several years ago. The 26-year-old singer briefly lived with Carl in 2014 and Carl provided guidance for Justin after his breakup from Selena Gomez in 2017.

