Justin Bieber says he is not bothered by the criticism over his moustache

Pop singer Justin Bieber is not bothered by the criticism over his moustache.
Bieber decided to fire back at haters by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer, clearer view at his new look, reports aceshowbiz.com. Along with the white-and-black post, he wrote: "My stash my life deal with it."

He additionally made use of his Instagram Story handle to share a series of his "stash life" images and screenshots of his friends who also sport a similar style. Bieber's Thursday post was quick to gain support from some of the people close to him. 

His wife Hailey Baldwin wrote: "Cute buggggggg”. Bieber's manager manager Scooter Braun simply referred to him as "Young Tom Selleck." Chance The Rapper commented: "Let the handlebars grow in."

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

