Justin Bieber says 'how are you real' as he GUSHES about wife Hailey Bieber in a sweet appreciation post

Justin Bieber seems to be letting everyone know what he's thankful for the most in his life and it's nothing else but his lady love Hailey Bieber. The singer took to his Instagram to share a few gorgeous snaps of his wife and couldn't stop gushing over her as he wrote, "why did you decide I was worthy to be your husband" and confessed his love.

Recently, Justin had also poured his heart out as he wrote a birthday tribute for Hailey where he called his queen and said, "You are my forever." The couple is known to give relationship goals to fans, especially for being open about their relationship and its challenges as well.

Previously, while appearing on a podcast, Hailey opened up about how her relationship with Bieber has gone through its share of ups and downs ever since they got married. The model tied the knot with Justin when she was just 21. The model has spoken about how the couple dealt with the singer's sobriety with an open dialogue. Hailey also maintained that she has made a decision and that she will "stick it out" no matter what when it comes to her marriage with Bieber.

