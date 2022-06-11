Justin Bieber says it's getting 'harder to eat' due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: Keep me in your prayers

Justin Bieber has asked his followers for prayers as the paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome makes his everyday tasks more challenging. The Peaches singer, 28, has disclosed that he has been having difficulty eating and has requested his fans to keep him in their prayers while he recovers from the condition.

"Been getting progressively harder to eat, which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me," he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday, adding a teary-eyed emoji. In an Instagram video posted earlier on Friday, the musician revealed that he was suffering from a rare neurological condition. The celebrity revealed to his followers in the video that he was suffering from partial facial paralysis, a sign of the illness. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he said in the video. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

However, Justin's wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who had a health scare in March that brought her to the hospital for a mini-stroke, replied to his video on her Instagram story by saying, "I love u baby." As per PEOPLE, due to a "non-COVID-related ailment," Bieber postponed three shows this week. He was supposed to play twice at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his 2022 Justice World Tour before heading to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Justin previously informed followers that he's been performing "facial exercises" to bring his face "back to normal."

