Justin Bieber says 'Ma Familia' as he poses with wife Hailey and his siblings in RARE photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently headed to Canada for a family outing as the singer's little sister Bay turned 3. While the duo had shared adorable photos wishing the little one on her special day, Justin later also dropped a series of photos where he was seen posing alongside his siblings as he captioned it as "Ma Familia."

It seems Justin enjoyed a fun family weekend back home and even decided to give a glimpse of the same to his fans as he shared rare photos with his siblings on Monday. The photos showed him and Hailey posing for adorable pictures with not only the birthday girl, little Bay but also the singer's other siblings.

Justin also shared an adorable photo of himself and Hailey holding the birthday girl, Bay in a cute snap from her birthday celebrations, he simply captioned it with heart-eye emojis. In another photo, the couple was seen in a gorgeous family snap along with the singer's siblings that he captioned as "Ma Familia." Justin and Hailey looked happy as they spent some quality time with Bieber's family over the weekend. Justin's family photos received a lot of love from his fans as well as friends. Romeo Beckham posted a string of heart emojis on a photo of Justin and Hailey posing with Bay whereas Taylor Bennett commented saying, "Amazing Day, Looked like Love surrounded The Family. Happy Birthday Bay."

In yet another Instagram post after sharing his family snaps, Justin also teased some new music for fans as he shared two pictures of himself and DJ Skrillex and also singer Don Tolvier as he teased something big writing merely, "Friday." in his captions. Fans are now waiting to find out if a teaser of his new song drops this Friday.

