Justin Bieber says there's absolutely no way Tom Cruise could beat him in a fight

Justin Bieber was riled up by James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke", as the talk show host said he'd back Hollywood Tom Cruise to beat the singer in a fight.

Bieber hit headlines last year when he challenged the "Mission: Impossible" star to a fight via a post on Twitter. As he appeared on Corden's famed segment, as part of "The Late Show with James Corden", Bieber was quizzed about why he first originated the idea of a fight with Cruise, reports aceshowbiz.com. "I don't know. I was just being stupid, to be honest. (But) then people were like, 'I wanna see this happen.' And I was like, 'You know what? That could actually be funny," he said. Corden replied: "I don't think it would be much fun for you. I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win. If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I'd back Tom every day of the week. "The "Yummy" hitmaker didn't agree with Corden however, and hit back: "Absolutely not. I'm trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there's absolutely no way. He's not the guy you see in movies."

Pushing his guest's buttons, the TV host went on to explain just how fit the 57-year-old actor actually is, with Bieber replying: "I start to get frustrated. You're really boiling me up! I'm gonna f**kin' fight you, bro!" "I'm dangerous! My agility is insane... I don't think you understand the mind control that I have! My mind control is another specimen. I'm different. I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment!" After Corden tagged a fight between them a "good idea", the pair had an arm-wrestling match in the host's SUV -- which Bieber won with no trouble. "You still couldn't beat Tom Cruise," Corden replied.

Credits :IANS

