Justin Bieber says 'Uncle vibes' as he shares cute photos with niece Iris; Dwayne Johnson REACTS

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share cute photos with his niece Iris as the singer seemed to be on 'Uncle' duty. Reacting to the post, actor Dwayne Johnson told Bieber, "You look good holding a baby!" hinting at the singer to soon take up 'dad duty.' Previously, Johnson had joked he expects Justin and Hailey to embrace parenthood in 2021.

While we don't know about Justin and Hailey's parenting plans, there's no denying that the couple is fond of babies and are often seen babysitting not only their niece Iris, who recently turned 1 but also their close friends, photographer Joe Termini and pro-surfer Kelia Moniz's little one.

As for Dwayne Johnson capturing the emotions of the Beliebers when it comes hoping for Justin and Hailey to become parents soon had previously also teased his sentiments while commenting on Bieber's post last year saying, "This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021."

In Bieber's recent post, he was seen cradling little Iris in a series of photos that he captioned as "Uncle vibes." In yet another post, he also shared a photo of Hailey and him taking a stroll with the little one as he wrote, "Good times with our niece."

Check out Justin Bieber's post here:

Iris happens to be Hailey's older sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow's daughter. Recently, Justin and Hailey were also seen attending Iris' 1st birthday celebrations and sharing a photo from the same, Hailey also shared a post to wish her niece saying, "Aunty and Uncle love you so much."

Not long ago, Justin and Hailey had sparked pregnancy rumours after the Peaches singer shared a post captioning their photo as "Mom and Dad" although it was later clarified by Hailey that the singer only meant pet parents as she quashed all pregnancy rumours.

