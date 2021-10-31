Justin Bieber says 'we love you Britney Spears' after wife Hailey recreates her ICONIC looks for Halloween

Hailey Bieber went all out to show for Halloween 2021 as he paid a tribute to Britney Spears by recreating her iconic looks including the ones from her hit songs Baby One More Time, Oops...I Did It Again and more. Justin reacting to his wife's amazing transformation complimented her saying, "you killed baby" and also confessed his love for Spears.

Hailey took to Instagram to drop photos of herself sporting four of Britney Spears' memorable looks and also mentioned in captions why it holds a special meaning for her. The model said, "Happy Halloweekend the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since." Hailey's post received a lot of love from her fans and friends including Kylie Jenner who dropped a string of heart-eye emojis. Also, Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "She said ALL the looks!!!!" along with a fire emoji.

Although, one of the sweetest compliments that Hailey received, had to be from husband Justin who shared a photo of his wife on his Instagram account and wrote, "Baby you killed this. @britneyspears we love you."

Check out Justin Bieber's post HERE

As for Justin himself, the singer was seen dressed in a bear costume for Halloween 2021 and sharing a photo of himself, captioned it along with a line from the popular The Jungle Book song as he said, "It’s the bear necessities of life."

While Britney is yet to react to Hailey's Halloween tribute to her, we bet the pop icon will have nothing but kind words of appreciation for the model for nailing her looks.

What did you think of Hailey Bieber's Britney Spears transformation? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears says she wants 'justice' after conservatorship ends in a message to her family