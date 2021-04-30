Justin Bieber sends crocs to Victoria Beckham; Latter says she would ‘rather die’ than wear them

Victoria did not mince words when Justin Bieber sent crocs to her and she polled the idea of wearing it on Instagram only to get surprised by the result.

Victoria Beckham believes in a highbrow fashion that is more classy than trendy. She can mostly be seen wearing heels no matter the occasion or outing. Justin Bieber took the low odd chances of making Victoria wear crocs but the posh spice does not seem to be in the mood to trade her stilettos for the trend. Biber, who has successfully collaborated with crocs did the unthinkable of sending the pair for the worldwide known brand to Victoria and she retaliated by posting on Instagram and conducting a poll.

Victoria shared the photo of crocs on her Instagram story and wrote, “Will I be wearing Lilac Crocs?!” She decided to put a poll on the image and ask her millions of followers for either a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ on her question. According to the screenshots of her story shared by E! News, 43% of voters clicked on Yes and 57% voted No. Victoria did not seem to even slightly agree with the test results as she captioned the picture by strongly writing, “Well that was close! I think I’d rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber.”

Crocs, rather golden crocs made an appearance at the Academy awards 2021 when Questlove showed up donning the most outrageous pair of footwear in the whole ceremony. Crocs have garnered record-breaking sales worldwide but perhaps this didn’t suffice Victoria’s unwillingness to wear them. The sold-out Bieber clogs could not inspire Beckham to have more than a slight change in her iconic fashion sense. As they say, no matter even if you are going for the 93rd Oscars, there is always a crocs for you.

