Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin during coffee date with Chance The Rapper; Couple shares a 'mask' kiss

Chance The Rapper shared the most romantic video of lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as the Intentions singer serenaded the model before the pair shared a sweet 'mask' kiss. Check out the adorable video below.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently hung out with Chance The Rapper in Chicago, Illinois.Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently hung out with Chance The Rapper in Chicago, Illinois.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are truly, madly and deeply in love with each other and don't care what the haters have to say! These past few weeks have been eternal bliss for the couple who have been married since September 2018. From visiting Kanye West at his Wyoming ranch to chilling with Jaden Smith, Justin and Hailey are making the most of their quality time and going on road trips. Thanks to Instagram, we've been able to keep up with the go-getting pair.

The lovebirds' next destination was Chicago, Illinois as they visited Chance The Rapper, who has collaborated with Bieber on a variety of occasions. Given that they're close friends, the trio had a coffee date which was documented by Chance and Bieber. The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram Stories to share the most romantic video of Justin and Hailey. In the video shared, the Intentions singer is seen serenading the 23-year-old model, "I will always love you," as the couple shares a 'mask' kiss which delightfully baffles their friend. "Sing it, boy," the Cocoa Butter Kisses rapper hyped JB up before adding, "Ohh! A mask kiss? Never seen it before."

Moreover, Justin shared a black-and-white photo of the trio wearing their masks inside their car as Bieber wrote, "With the big bro @chancetherapper."

Check out Chance The Rapper's Instagram Story and Justin Bieber's IG post from the trio's coffee date below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the big bro @chancetherapper

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

ALSO READ: Video: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are in a 'Lamborghini' state of mind; Jam to DJ Khaled & Drake's Popstar

Like we needed another reason to ship Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!

