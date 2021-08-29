Justin Bieber sets a new record as the most streamed artist on Spotify with 83.3 million monthly listeners

Justin Bieber has just created a milestone on Spotify by being the most listened-to artist on the platform. According to ET Canada, the singer and songwriter, 27, now has a total of 83.3 million monthly listeners on the platform, which is more than any other artist. The second place has been taken by The Weeknd with 72.4 million monthly listeners.

Bieber is now the number 1 artist on the platform with his achievement of garnering the most streams. He is far ahead of other singers on the platform in terms of monthly listeners. Previously, the record was held by the Positions singer Ariana Grande who had 82 million monthly listeners, however, she holds 56.7 million monthly listeners now. With the new development in the charts, Ed Sheeran holds the third place, after Bieber and The Weeknd, with a total of 72.4 monthly listeners. According to ET Canada, the Peaches singer now has more monthly listeners on the platform than The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Michael Jackson together.

Netizens have been sharing congratulatory tweets for Bieber. While one fan has shared their routine which comprises listening to Bieber’s songs all the time, another has simply congratulated their idol for this huge feat in their career.

According to TMZ, Bieber’s album Justice continues to rule the charts, and his latest collaboration with The Kid LAROI on the song ‘Stay’ which was released on July 9 has also been received by the audience quite well, as it continues to rise in several charts.

