Justin Bieber shares a goofy health update 9 months after being diagnosed with partial facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has shared a health update 9 months after suffering from partial facial paralysis as a result of being diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. If you have been following the Peaches singer on social media for some time now, you would know that Bieber first shared the news about his condition in June last year. Following this, he had to pause his Justice World Tour citing health conditions as well. And now, Justin has shared an update about his syndrome on his Instagram space. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber shares a goofy health update

Earlier today, Justin Bieber, 30, took to the story feature on his Instagram space and shared a video featuring himself. He can be seen vibing to the song ‘Ice T’ by the Nigerian singer Tems. He asked his fans and followers to ‘wait for it’ as he flashes a bright smile at the end of the video. This goes on to show that Bieber is doing well and can move his facial muscles much better. Take a look at his picture below:

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

According to Mayo Clinic, “Ramsay Hunt syndrome (herpes zoster oticus) occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.”

Last June, Justin shared a video where he showed his fans that he could not move his left eye, nostril, or smile from that side of his face. He said, “I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be. But it’s gonna be OK, I hope. I trust God. I trust that this is all gonna … it’s all for a reason, I’m not sure what that is right now.”

