Justin Bieber shares a fan made mash up of Stuck With U featuring Tom Holland; Spider Man actor reacts

Tom Holland reacts to fan-made version of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Stuck With U track as fan replaces the original video with clips featuring him.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande dropped their first song together amidst the lockdown. Stuck With U celebrates being stuck with a loved one and having to cancel all the plans and just spend quality time with them which is pretty much the situation right now in wake of the global Coronavirus spur. Recently, a fan came up with a special edition of Stuck With U with clips of several movies featuring Tom Holland while Justin Bieber shared the fan-made mash up on his social media handle.

"Love this. A fan sent us this. Watch the whole thing on my @youtube now. Some of our favorite movies in here. @tomholland2013 #stuckwithuprom #stuckwithu @haileybieber @ArianaGrande," Justin Bieber captioned his post on his Instagram handle. On the other hand, Tom Holland reposted the same on his Instagram story and responded to Justin's writing, "Ahaha yes mate, Love it." The original version of the song features clips of Justin Bieber dancing with his wife Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande matching steps with Dalton Gomez.

The earnings from the Stuck With U song streaming and sales is to go toward the First Responders Children’s Foundation in order to help them in times of the global pandemic. The reprised video consists of prom scene clips from iconic films and shows such as Stranger Things, Casper, Twilight, Harry Potter, and others.

Check out the song here:

