Justin Bieber shares how his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber has inspired him to produce 'great music'

Justin Bieber is all about being honest. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, the Grammy Award winner opened up about the inspiration behind his latest single Honest. The singer shared how his last single Ghost was about the darker tones of life, primarily about death and so with his new record, Bieber noted he wanted to brighten things up a bit.

During the chat, the Yummy singer mentioned, "And I think I wanted to bring a side that was more… just less heavy, more light and fun and just kind of a bounce." Bieber also went on and talked about how Honest and his other recent releases have been partially inspired by his wife Hailey Bieber, "I think relationships for anybody are hard to navigate, you know, it’s a constant dance, if you will. And yeah, I think being inspired by my relationship has definitely produced some great music," as per ET Canada.

Bieber elaborated that he has always emphasized that love was the foundation of life as well as the foundation for his music. He added, "So it’s important to me I’m singing about kind of what I’m living first." Bieber brought up a conversation he was having with Hailey that morning and disclosed, " It’s like, she’s my priority before anything else. So just being on the same page with her is kind of like the main thing."

Meanwhile, Bieber also teased his upcoming next album as he revealed that he was almost finished with the production and will be deciding on a release date soon while he recounted the importance of music in his life, "It’s something I can’t not do. It’s like a part of me. I’m gonna keep making music as long as I humanly can."

