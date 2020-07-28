Justin Bieber shares an inspirational post on social media regarding his desire to help others

  1. Home
Pop star Justin Bieber has shared an inspirational post about having compassion for those who are hurting.
The 26-year-old took to his Instagram and posted: "My desire is to be slow to speak and quick to listen. My desire is to see people the way God sees people. My desire is to have compassion for those who are hurting."

"My desire is to encourage the broken. My desire is to use my past to help those who are seeking truth."

He also shared that he would like to "grow in" his "boldness, honour, respect and consideration", reports dailymail.co.uk.

After sharing his list of areas he would like to improve, he added posts from his ongoing road trip with wife Hailey.

The couple seem to be enjoying their time together as they watched films in their RV and walked their pup.

