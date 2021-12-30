Justin Bieber shares a monochrome selfie with his 'favourite girls' and it's too cute to be missed.

Justin Bieber has recently shared a fun snap with her "favourite girls" and it features his wife Hailey Bieber and his two sisters, Allie and Jazmyn. The singer has three sisters and a brother, Allie, Jazmyn, Bay and Jaxon. Recently, Bieber had also shared some adorable photos of his brother Jaxon on his 12th birthday.

In the monochrome snap recently shared by Bieber, he penned "My favorite girlsss," along with many adorable emojis. The singer can be seen holding the camera while the girls are posing beside him. Fans took to the comments section of the recent photo and appreciated Bieber and his family. "Beautiful family," one fan penned, while another fan hailed the girls for their adorable poses beside Justin.

Take a look at Bieber's new post with Hailey and his sisters:

This isn't the first time that the singer has noted how thankful he is for his wonderful family. He has time and again posted beautiful snaps of his family members, especially his brothers and sisters and penned heartfelt captions alongside.

"I sit here and look at all of these photos and I'm reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro...I am so proud of you. I can't believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I'm honored to be your big brother," Bieber had once penned in one of his posts for his 12-year-old brother.

What do you think of Bieber's adorable family selfie? Share your honest opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

