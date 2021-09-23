Justin Bieber shares a 'sweet n sexy' snap of wife Hailey Bieber as she poses in a green bikini

Justin Bieber is flaunting his love for wife Hailey Bieber in the most adorable way as the singer recently took to Instagram to drop a sizzling photo of Hailey and gave it the sweetest caption. As Hailey showed off her perfect abs while posing in a green bikini, Justin shared the photo on his Instagram and complimented her saying, "Sweet n Sexy."

Bieber's words truly define Hailey's snap considering she's seen flashing her adorable smile while also giving a striking pose. It looked like the photo was clicked by Justin himself and looking at this click, fans are now saying that Bieber should probably snap photos of his wifey more often.

Justin and Hailey never cease to give couple goals and after making a stunning appearance at this year's Met Gala together, the couple has been showing off their love on social media. The duo recently also enjoyed a vacation in Jamaica along with friend Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

During their tropical getaway, it looked like Justin and Hailey had an excellent time as they dropped several loved-up photos from the vacay.

Check out Justin Bieber's post here:

Hailey Bieber during her recent appearance on Demi Lovato's podcast opened up about her relationship with Justin and revealed how he is the more emotional one and very sensitive. She also gushed about some of Bieber's amazing qualities including that he's "very practical" and the "problem solver" in the relationship. The model maintained that her husband is her best friend while revealing details about their dynamic as a married couple.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber double date with BFFs Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker in Jamaica