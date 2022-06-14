Justin Bieber shares an update on how he is dealing with his health condition: I know this storm will pass

Justin Bieber revealed last week that he has been diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome which has caused paralysis on half of his face. Amid his ongoing health condition, the singer postponed his upcoming shows that were a part of the Justice tour. In a new update on his ongoing health scare, Justin shared a post on how is dealing with it.

Speaking about finding strength amid the situation, Justin shared a post where he gave an update on his condition saying, "Each day has gotten better." He further added on how he is finding strength in God saying, "and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms."

The Peaches singer seems to be maintaining a positive attitude amid the situation as he further added, "I know this storm will pass." Bieber previously announced his diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder on Instagram with a video message that showcased his half-face in paralysis. Speaking about the same in the video he revealed how under the condition, he has been unable to blink his eye or smile in the other side of his face that has been in paralysis.

Check out Justin Bieber's post here:

Bieber received a lot of love and support from fans as well as his friends from the entertainment industry including the likes of DJ Khaled, Romeo Beckham and more. Not long ago, Justin's wife had also suffered a mini-stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. Hailey dropped a detailed video of her diagnosis and recovery on YouTube to help others who may face a similar health condition.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber receives support from wife Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes amid his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis