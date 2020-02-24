  1. Home
Justin Bieber showers BTS with love as Map of the Soul: 7 drops; ARMY is assured Jungkook is happy

Justin Bieber took to Twitter to remind the ARMY that he's team BTS. The singer congratulated the Bangtan Boys over the release of Map of the Soul: 7.
Justin Bieber cannot stop gushing about BTS. It is no secret that Justin Bieber is team BTS. The singer has teased his admiration for the Bangtan Boys from time to time. Remember when he wished Jungkook on his birthday last year and set off alarms of a possible collaboration? Now, the international singer took to Twitter to shower the band with love. The singer's new tweet comes just a few days after BTS dropped their new album Map of the Soul: 7. 

Justin congratulated the K-Pop band over the release of the album and said, "My guys from @BTS_twt out here killing it. Congrats fellas." The tweet comes just days after Jungkook took to Twitter and confessed he enjoyed listening to Justin's recently released song Yummy. Following the tweet, ARMY members reached out to Justin and thanked him for showing his support towards the international band, The tweet also propelled requests for a possible collaboration. A few members also noted that the tweet is bound to bring a smile on Jungkook's face. Check out Justin's tweet and a few ARMY reactions below: 

While we wait to see if Justin and Jungkook (if not the entire BTS band) would collaborate, the band has collaborated with Sia on a song in the album. The Chandelier singer worked with the K-Pop band on a bonus track titled "On". Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, J-Hope revealed the band's experience of working with the singer. "It was really amazing and interesting. Her voice is amazing," he said. 

"Every time we do these collaborations, we're always amazed that we're able to work with these great artists and this time it was the same," he added. BTS' collaboration with Halsey on Boy With Luv also features in the MotS 7 album. 

