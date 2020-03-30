Justin Bieber showers Hailey Bieber with kisses while the duo take up TikTok challenges; Watch Video

Justin Bieber cannot stop kissing Hailey Bieber. The duo took up a TikTok challenge but the singer was focused on smooching his lovely wife.

Self-isolation hasn't dampened Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's spirits. The duo has been couped up in their Canadian home amid the Coronavirus outbreak. While the lovebirds are not stepping out of their home, they are keeping themselves occupied with TikTok videos. As a result, they are giving us our daily dose of entertainment. Over the past few days, they have shared numerous dancing videos on their Instagram. Now, Justin and Hailey took up the viral "TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge" and shared the video.

In the clip shared on Justin's Instagram Stories, Hailey and Justin are seen seated with their dog as they prepare to take the challenge. While Hailey is focused on the phone, Justin cannot keep his hands off the model. The singer showered his gorgeous wife numerous times before the challenge. He gave his undivided attention to the game once it began. But soon after they nailed the challenge, Justin smooched Hailey.

Watch the video below:

Justin and Hailey's new video comes hours after it was reported that Selena Gomez accidentally liked a picture of Justin. A Selena fan account noticed the Rare singer double tapped on a shirtless photo of Justin on Instagram. As soon as the fan account shared a screenshot of the moment, Selena unliked the picture. She also liked another picture from the couple's past. Read about it here: Selena Gomez LIKED a shirtless photo of Justin Bieber; Fans feel her Instagram was hacked

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey are doing their bit to help during the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple is donating food to people amid the outbreak and lockdown. "doing our part! we are participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge thanks to @stassiebaby and @ddlovato for the nominations. Send me a dm if you and your family are in need of an extra meal during this time!" Hailey wrote, sharing the video. Watch the video below:

