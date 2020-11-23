Justin Bieber showers Hailey with birthday love hours before AMAs 2020 performance; Reveals his BIGGEST dream

Justin Bieber took to Instagram and showered Hailey Bieber with love on her birthday. The singer's birthday post comes just hours before he took on the AMAs 2020 stage with his performance on Lonely, Holy and Monster.

Justin Bieber had a busy Sunday on his hand as he prepped for his American Music Awards 2020 performance. The singer took to the stage to perform his latest singles Lonely, Holy and joined Monster, with Shawn Mendes. But before he set the stage fire with his emotional performances, Justin took to Instagram and shared a series of photos to mark wife Hailey Baldwin's birthday. The What Do You Mean hitmaker penned a heartwarming birthday note the model with love and went on to reveal his biggest dream.

"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are," he wrote. The singer revealed that his biggest dream is to grow old with her. "My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY," Justin added. Check out the post here.

Several celebrity friends of the couple took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. Demi Lovato posted a bunch of crying emojis before writing, "Happy bday @haileybieber." Bella Hadid showered Justin and Hailey with love as she posted yellow heart emojis. Emotional fans also showered the duo with love on the post. "Omg the caption (crying emoji) you guys are just the best couple ever (love emoji) love you!" a comment read. "Omg so cutie," added another.

A day before the performance, the lovebirds were seen out and about in Los Angeles. Check out the photos in the link below.

Credits :Instagram

