Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey Bieber as he kisses her in adorable video; Seen yet?

Justin Bieber can’t stop showering Hailey Bieber with love in the latter’s new video.

Unlike her pop star husband, Hailey is quite active on her social media space where she shares glimpses from her day-to-day life every now and then. Speaking of which, the 26-year-old recently took to Instagram stories, and shared a short clip featuring herself and her husband Justin Bieber and it is nothing but adorable. Read on to know more.

Hailey Bieber gets a kiss from Justin Bieber

Recently, Hailey shared a video on her Instagram stories where she was seen making cinnamon rolls for Sunday breakfast. The Rhode Skin founder was seen wearing an oversized satin shirt, while her hair was tied in a ponytail. Hailey Baldwin Bieber sported subtle makeup and completed the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. While she makes the rolls, we see a cameo by Justin, who is seen donning a plain white tee-shirt. The Peaches singer is seen planting kisses on Hailey’s neck as she blushes and smiles.

Hailey added a white heart emoji in the caption of the video.

Here’s a screengrab of Hailey Bieber’s video with Justin Bieber:

Hailey Bieber’s message to fans

Yesterday, Hailey took to the story feature on Instagram and wrote a note addressed to her fans and followers, asking them to not be mean to anyone on her behalf. She stated that she does not want to be part of the culture that trolls people. She also advised fans to not say anything if they do not have something nice to say.

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments. Doing that is not supporting me.. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything,” Hailey’s note read.

Hailey’s request comes days after her a section of her followers trolled Selena Gomez under her Instagram posts.

