Justin Bieber shows off his arms tattoos on a lunch date with wife Hailey Bieber; DEETS here

Ever since their marriage in 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been making headlines on the news, whether it is for PDA or for their fashion choices.

Recently, Hailey and Justin Bieber were photographed as they headed out in New York City for a lunch date. This is one of the many outings that couple has taken together after tying the knot in 2018. Here is everything to know about the same.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s outing

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were seen in similar attire as they made their way towards the lunch date in New York City. The couple opted for casual outfits as the model flaunted her abs in a white crop top and loose fit denim shorts. She paired her outfit with a small gold jewelry, white ankle socks, and black moccasins. The Rhode founder kept her hair down and carried black handbag along with matching sunglasses.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber flaunted his toned and tattooed arms in a loose white t-shirt which he paired with pastel purple shorts. The singer finished his look with a bright orange baseball cap.

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage

Previously some fans showed concern for Hailey Bieber’s marriage to Justin Bieber and speculated that they have decided to part ways. This all started when Hailey shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account and the Peaches singer was not seen in any of the pictures. Fans wondered whether there was trouble in their marriage.

However, it seemed that the Rhode founder has effectively responded to the speculations of their split without addressing it directly. Recently, Hailey Bieber made a makeup tutorial video on Instagram to get an ‘easy, glowy summer makeup look.’ This video heavily featured her 500K engagement ring .

