Justin Bieber sings about ex girlfriend Selena Gomez in DJ Khaled & Drake’s Popstar music video; Watch

Justin Bieber made a special appearance in the newly dropped music video for DJ Khaled’s Popstar. The video starts with DJ Khaled blowing up Drake's phone, asking him to film a video. Drake is clearly not down to spend any time and energy on it and says, "This guy’s off his rocker. I just, I don’t know what to say. It’s every waking moment that I’m alive. It’s like you give someone everything you have, and they’re just like, ‘Another one.'" Then he has a lightbulb moment and does the classic twin switch. Only, it's certified pop star, Justin Bieber.

The video then pans to Justin waking up the morning after a house party and lip-syncing Drake's lyrics. As he walks through a mansion that includes pop art-style portraits of Justin, people still partying, and his manager calling the shots, Justin mouths some lyrics shouting out Selena Gomez:

"I'm a popstar, but this shit ain't bubblegum, yeah

You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah

But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy

Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa

It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl

That shit platinum just like all of my releases, my girl."

While it might be a little awkward that Justin mouthed his ex's name in this song, it doesn't seem to be a jab at her, and Drake clearly wanted Justin to front this video because he's one of the biggest pop stars out there. That said, maybe one day their relationship can just stay in the past.

Watch the full video here:

Selena hasn't responded to the video, so it's unclear whether she’s even seen it or how she feels about it. As of now, the singer seems to be investing all her attention to promoting her beauty line Rare Beauty, which just launched.

