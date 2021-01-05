Justin Bieber SLAMS reports of him studying to be a minister at Hillsong church; Says ‘this is fake news’

Justin Bieber recently reacted to reports that he’s studying to be a minister at the Hillsong church post the Carl Lentz scandal. Scroll down to see what JB had to say.

Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to fire back at claims of him studying to be a minister at the Hillsong church. For the unversed, the Holy singer has been long-affiliated with Hillsong church but was reportedly cutting ties with the group after his longtime pal pastor Carl Lentz admitted to infidelity. Now, the Lonely singer slammed those reports, Justin posted a series of messages on his Instagram Story about this fake news and explained his current affiliation with Hillsong after all the controversy surrounding Lentz.

Justin said: “I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that, this is fake news. And BTS, Hillsong is not my church. For clarity, I am a part of Churchome.”

In another story, the pop singer added: “Church is not a place, we are the church. We don’t need a building to connect with God, God is with us wherever we are. The creator of oceans and mountains also created you! You are a part of the plan, your life matters. He sees you, he’s been patient with you as you ran from him awaiting your return! He’s not mad, e understands”

If you didn’t know, back in November 2020, Justin Bieber’s pastor Carl Lentz was fired from his position at Hillsong due to “moral failures.” People magazine reported that the megachurch’s founder Brian Houston announced the 41-year-old pastor’s termination in a statement on November 4.

