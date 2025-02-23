Justin Bieber Snaps At 'Disrespectful' Paparazzi After Breakfast with Wife Hailey; Know What Happened

Justin Bieber recently had a tense exchange with a paparazzo after a breakfast outing with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in Los Angeles. The incident occurred outside the Beverly Glen Deli, where a photographer's attempt to thank the singer was met with disapproval.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, as the couple made their way to their vehicle, an unidentified photographer called out, "Thank you, JB bro." Bieber paused and questioned the gesture, asking, "Bro, why are you thanking me?"

The photographer said he wanted to express gratitude, referring to Justin Bieber as the 'best.' However, the singer found the thanks inappropriate, responding, "Don't thank me though. That's disrespectful when you thank me. I'm not asking you to be here."

During the brief interaction, the photographer attempted to clarify his intentions, stating, "I'm just saying thank you for everything you do for us."

Bieber maintained his stance, stating that he preferred to be left alone: "What I'm saying is I don't want you to be here, so when you thank me, it's disrespectful. Just take your pictures and let me do my thing." He concluded the conversation by adding, "Don't thank me for everything, okay? I appreciate that," before entering his vehicle.

This incident follows recent public appearances that have raised concerns among fans about Bieber's well-being. At a recent event for Hailey's skincare line, videos surfaced showing Bieber exhibiting unusual behavior, such as a wide smile and swaying side to side during an interview.

His choice to wear narrow black sunglasses indoors also drew attention. Fans took to social media to express their worries, with comments like, "This is so hard to watch. Someone help him," and "Why is he smiling like that? I'm scared."

Sources close to the couple have indicated that Hailey Bieber is concerned about her husband's recent struggles. An insider shared that Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there's only so much she can do.

The source added that Hailey loves Justin with all her heart, but that doesn't necessarily mean she's happy. The couple, who have been married since 2018, are reportedly focusing on their family and careers amid these challenges.