Justin Bieber Song Yummy: The upbeat track has Hailey Baldwin written all over it

Justin Bieber's solo track Yummy is out. The new single is from his upcoming fifth studio album. Check out the song right here.

Beliebers who have been waiting with their bated breath can take a major sigh for Justin Bieber's solo single is out. Yes, it is time to rejoice as his new track Yummy from his upcoming fifth studio album is released and we have to say you will surely listen to it on loop. The R&B song is quite upbeat is all about the love of his life, Hailey Bieber and about their matrimonial bliss. On Christmas Eve, Bieber officially announced a 2020 tour and also about his YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. The series will showcase his highs and lows that he has been facing since Purpose (last album) and how he cancelled his tours to how he rejuvenated and finally returned to music among others.

He had said in the teaser, "As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine."

For the unversed, Bieber's last studio album was Purpose and it was released in 2015. Since then, he has done many collab songs such as Despacito with Luis Fonsi, 10,000 Hours with Dan + Shay and Love Thru the Computer with Gucci Mane among others, however, fans ave been waiting for his full-fledged album and tours.

