Justin Bieber speaks about marriage with Hailey Baldwin; Says he spent first year as husband 'on eggshells'

Justin Bieber revealed what his first year of marriage with Hailey Baldwin has been like and spoke about facing a tough year, in a recent interview.

Justin Bieber recently released his new album, Justice which has managed to bring him back on top of the music charts. The singer in the past two years has been through a lot and one of the good things to come out of it was his marriage to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. As the singer charts his way to the top again, in his recent interview with GQ, the singer opened up about how the first year of his marriage has been.

The Yummy singer called getting married "his calling" and said he was someone who was always “compelled” to marry. Talking about what the first year of his marriage has been like, Bieber said, "The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just a lack of trust. There were all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

The singer further mentioned that he spent his first year as a husband "on eggshells" and sometime later along the way began to change. Revealing where his relationship is now with his wife, Justin told GQ, "We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2019 in a gorgeous ceremony in South Carolina. A year before that, the couple got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse.

