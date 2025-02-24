Justin Bieber Spends Night Out With Dave Chappelle in Los Angeles Amid Hailey Bieber Separation Rumors

Justin Bieber is constantly making the headlines. After continuous rumors of separation from his wife Hailey, to unfollowing several big names on Instagram, the Baby singer was recently spotted with comedian Dave Chappelle.

The two were seen hanging out, having a chill, boys' night out. As per Page Six, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer was photographed taking a smoke break with Dave Chappelle. The singer and Chappelle were seen being under a red light, outside Barney’s Beanery in Los Angeles. Both Bieber and Chappelle were photographed during the early hours of February 22, 2025.

As per the report by the outlet, Bieber and the Chappelle’s Show alum were seen being engaged in a normal conversation, with the Beauty and a beat singer smoking in between, as he turned away occasionally to take a hit.

The report could not reveal what Justin Bieber was smoking exactly, however, it suggested that the singer arrived for the outing late Friday night and was present without his wife Hailey.

Last year, rumors surfaced about the married couple hitting a rough patch in their life and later emerged again in January this year, as Justin unfollowed his wife on Instagram.

The Never Say Never singer then also took to his IG Stories and alleged someone unfollowed the Rhode founder, writing, “S**t is getting suss out here.”

The followers of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber then sensed something even odder, as the singer commented “She said I’m poppin out,” on Keke Palmer's photo on the aforementioned social media platform.

However, both Hailey and Justin debunked these rumors as they were spotted cozying together for Valentine’s Day.

The two then even stepped out for Hailey’s Rhode’s Los Angeles pop-up. As per the outlet an insider stated that the singer is going through a hard time, and Hailey is trying her best to be present for him.