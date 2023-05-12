Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out on a romantic dinner date in NYC; Latter ups the hotness bar

Hailey Bieber is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The Rhode skincare CEO never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices and they too leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, she was snapped in New York City where she headed out for a dinner date with her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber flaunts her abs as he heads out for a dinner date with Justin Bieber

On Wednesday night, the couple headed out for a dinner date and were snapped by the paps. Hailey was looking stunning as she flaunted her abs in a skimpy black leather bra top styled with a matching maxi skirt. She accessorised her look with shiny gold jewelry, including her go-to hoop earrings, a chunky bangle and a designer watch. Justin, on the other hand kept his look quite casual as he flaunted his tattoo collection in a white tank top. He had a bright red sweatshirt tied around his neck and he threw on baggy blue jeans. The most adored couple who tied the knot in September 2018 were accompanied by two bodyguards who followed behind them.

Why were Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber missing from Met Gala?

For the first time in eight years, Justin and Hailey were absent from Met Gala 2023 which took place in New York on 2nd May. However, the couple did not reveal the reason behind skipping the star-studded event but fans have speculated that it might be due to Hailey’s feud with Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

