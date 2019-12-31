Justin Bieber still hasn't got rid of his tattoo which is similar to ex girlfriend Selena Gomez's body art

Zooming in closely on the details, we have to admit that Justin's tattoos are truly a piece of art. Among the many tattoos, Justin has a lot of religious ones as well.

Justin Bieber often gives his fans a lot to chat about via his Instagram videos and photos. This time around, it is about his body art. The pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt his tattoos and literally give his fans and followers a tour of his body art. Zooming in closely on the details, we have to admit that Justin's tattoos are truly a piece of art. Among the many tattoos, Justin has a lot of religious ones as well. From Jesus Christ to the rosary, all of it features as part of the 'Sorry' singer's body art.

However, what caught our attention most was the tattoo which Justin and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The former lovebirds were once head over heels about each other but their tragic separation left many fans shocked. This year, Selena surprised her fans when she got inked sometime in November. The songstress shared a photo of it on Instagram and fans couldn't help but point out to similarity between Justin's old ink and Selena's new tattoo.

The tattoo is of two hands clasped in prayer. Now, in Justin's latest video, the 'Love yourself' singer proved that he still hasn't gotten rid of the tattoo which ex-girlfriend Selena also has. While Selena's ink features a rosary, Justin's doesn't. Check out Justin's latest video below:

This is what Selena got inked in November this year:

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

