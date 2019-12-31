Justin Bieber still hasn't got rid of his tattoo which is similar to ex girlfriend Selena Gomez's body art

Zooming in closely on the details, we have to admit that Justin's tattoos are truly a piece of art. Among the many tattoos, Justin has a lot of religious ones as well.
5502 reads Mumbai
justin bieber,Selena Gomez,HollywoodJustin Bieber still hasn't got rid of his tattoo which is similar to ex girlfriend Selena Gomez's body art.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Justin Bieber often gives his fans a lot to chat about via his Instagram videos and photos. This time around, it is about his body art. The pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt his tattoos and literally give his fans and followers a tour of his body art. Zooming in closely on the details, we have to admit that Justin's tattoos are truly a piece of art. Among the many tattoos, Justin has a  lot of religious ones as well. From Jesus Christ to the rosary, all of it features as part of the 'Sorry' singer's body art.

However, what caught our attention most was the tattoo which Justin and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The former lovebirds were once head over heels about each other but their tragic separation left many fans shocked. This year, Selena surprised her fans when she got inked sometime in November. The songstress shared a photo of it on Instagram and fans couldn't help but point out to similarity between Justin's old ink and Selena's new tattoo. 

The tattoo is of two hands clasped in prayer. Now, in Justin's latest video, the 'Love yourself' singer proved that he still hasn't gotten rid of the tattoo which ex-girlfriend Selena also has. While Selena's ink features a rosary, Justin's doesn't. Check out Justin's latest video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Justin via ig stories!! @justinbieber

A post shared by Justin Bieber Tour Updates (@justinbiebertournews) on

This is what Selena got inked in November this year: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

AMAs day.. more to come..

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :InstagramGetty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement