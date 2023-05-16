Justin Bieber 'supports' wife Hailey Bieber over the idea of not having kids amid online hate; Deets inside

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who are always the talk of the town, feel always incomplete, if there is no mention of Selena Gomez. As there were rumors about the couple celebrating their time in the Bahamas because Hailey might be pregnant, the bubble soon burst after the latest interview, which took place. The star wife also spoke about family planning and the online backlash she has received.

Here is what Hailey Bieber spoke about in her interview:

Hailey Bieber expressed her worry about not having a kid anytime soon due to what people say about her, Justin Bieber, and ongoing online disputes. According to a source, Justin supports his beloved wife in this matter.

The pair has endured a lot in recent months as a result of their online dispute over Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber's support for Hailey for not having kids so soon

According to a source at US Weekly Magazine, Justin Bieber is completely behind Hailey Bieber. “Justin supports Hailey and couldn't be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children,” he insider said. The source added, “They've spoken about it a lot, but she's gone through a lot this year, and he wouldn't want to rush her into something she doesn't feel completely comfortable moving forward with.”

The insider continued, “He knows they'll have kids when the time is right.” The insider stated, "but it's a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about. Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

Hailey Bieber’s take on the issue

For the unversed, previously, Hailey expressed how she is concerned about the future. Hailey Bieber told The Sunday Times that she is concerned about the future, what their children will face, and how she and Justin Bieber will address those who make inappropriate comments about children. She said, “I literally cry about this all the time!" Hailey added, “I desperately want children, yet I'm afraid. People saying things about my husband or my friends is enough. I can't imagine having to confront adults who say hurtful things about children.”

How Justin's past has inflated Hailey’s marriage

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018, and he previously had a romance with Selena. The fans affectionately referred to them as Jelena, and the majority of them are still not over them; while they have moved on, their fandom has not. Hailey frequently receives a lot of hate from Selena's followers, and this time it became so bad that Gomez had to step in and tell her supporters to stop.

