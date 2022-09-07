Justin Bieber suspends remaining world tour to focus on his health: I need time to rest and get better

Justin Bieber has announced that he will be suspending the rest of his Justice World tour to focus on his health. The singer who was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June this year took to Instagram to make an announcement about making his health a priority following his recent performance in Brazil. Bieber explained the same in a note.

Taking to Instagram, Justin wrote, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour." The singer further added that while he consulted with the doctors before continuing on his Europe tour, after doing six live shows, it took a "toll" on him.

Justin then added, "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Check out Justin Bieber's post here:

The post received a lot of love from Justin's fans who sent him messages for his speedy recovery. Also his wife, Hailey Bieber left a comment on the post as she said, "Love you." As a part of his Justice tour, Justin was scheduled to perform in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 2023.

