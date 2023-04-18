Justin Bieber takes Frank Ocean’s side amidst Coachella backlash; Says 'I was deeply moved...'

It’s been seven years since the talented singer Frank Ocean stepped onto a stage. However, his booking was as the final headliner for Coachella 2023 but fans were still in doubt if he would actually perform. But around 10:55 pm, almost an hour after his performance was scheduled, the most unexpected show officially began and it definitely came as a surprise to the fans. Fans were disappointed and his show received a lot of criticism as he came an hour late at the stage and even his performance wasn’t live streamed at the official Coachella YouTube channel. Well, now Justin Bieber has taken to his social media handle to show some love for the singer who was also present at the venue with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean’s Coachella show after criticism

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin Bieber shared a picture of Frank Ocean from the show and also penned a long note for him. He wrote, ‘I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.’

Here’s the post

About Justin Bieber

Well, Justin himself knows the struggle of the live show after he had to cancel his own show earlier this year owing to his health problem. He took a hiatus after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In an interview he was quoted saying, “I realized I need to make my health a priority right now. I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better.”

