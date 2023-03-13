Justin Bieber takes Hailey Bieber’s side amid Selena Gomez feud, shares cuddly pictures from beach getaway

On Sunday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to show everyone that he loves his wife Hailey Bieber while squashing the rumors of alleged rift between them.

In the last couple of weeks fans were speculating that Justin and Hailey Bieber might be splitting up on the basis that the singer was photographed without his engagement ring multiple times and he allegedly started following ex-partner Selena Gomez on Twitter. It was also reported that Justin Bieber didn’t even like the heartfelt birthday post for the singer which was posted by Hailey Bieber. Here is everything that you need to know.

ALSO READ: Fans call out Hailey Bieber for copying Selena Gomez as old videos resurfaces

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber opens up about her Patent Foramen Ovale condition as it hits one year mark; Details here

Justin Bieber Instagram post

On the Instagram post shared by Justin Bieber on Sunday the couple could be seen relaxing on a beach on romantic getaway. In one of the photos, the couple were seen napping together while sunbathing. Justin Bieber was wearing orange shorts while Hailey Bieber was donning a neon green bikini while wearing a bucket hat. The 29 year old singer also has a towel wrapped over his head and face.

In the other picture the couple looked mushy together as Justin was seen smiling broadly while Hailey was leaning on his chest. The singer captioned the post by expressing his love towards Hailey and wrote, ‘LUV U BABY’. The 26 year old model commented on the picture with the emoji of two hands forming a heart.

Previously there were also rumors that Justin Bieber was showing support to his wife Hailey and shading ex Selena Gomez. For his 29th birthday, the singer allegedly distributed souvenirs with the message, ‘I'm so thankful that I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Justin Bieber and Hailey split up amidst an eyebrow feud? Fans believe so