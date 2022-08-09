Justin Bieber takes a moment to talk about racism during Norway concert: We get to be the difference-makers

Justin Bieber is back on stage after postponing his Justice World tour following the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. On Sunday, the singer performed at Trondeheim, Norway and took a moment on stage to talk to his fans about the purpose of his Justice album the meaning and intent behind it. Justin also shared on his Instagram account, a small speech he made at the concert.

In the speech, Justin spoke about racism and addressed his fans saying, "So when we created the Justice album, we wanted to make an intentional moment. A moment of unity, a moment of acceptance, a moment of belonging. In this world, there’s a lot of division, and what justice is, is for us to all come together." The singer further continued, "We know that racism is evil. It’s wrong."

Telling his fans how they have a responsibility to do better, Justin further said, "But you and I, we get to be the difference-makers. We get to be the ones to stand with our brothers and sisters and make a change. So I’m so grateful to have each and every one of you guys here tonight being a part of this message, being a part of this journey."

Justin's heartfelt message came after the singer recently returned to the stage following his health scare. Recently, Bieber's wife Hailey also addressed their difficult time and spoke about the same in an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. The model stated that their recent health scares have only brought them closer to each other as the couple stood by one another in the scary time.

