Justin Bieber teases collab with Ariana Grande while Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet spark dating rumours

Justin Bieber recently teased he was working on some new music. He was channeling the lockdown time to work on a few new songs. His recent tweets hint that the singer is about to drop some new music and he is collaborating with none other than Ariana Grande. The No Intentions hitmaker posted a tweet hinting at a big announcement coming Beliebers' way. The 25-year-old musician tweeted, "Special announcement tomorrow at 10 am pst ..." Excited fans began speculating about the new song.

As Twitter was busy making theories, the 7 Rings hitmaker's tweet dropped music lovers' jaws. Ariana retweeted Justin's tweet and wrote, "see u there everybody" adding a black heart to it. Fans went bonkers with the tease. To top it off, Justin and Ariana's manager Scooter Braun tagged both of them in on Twitter with simple eyes emoji to leave fans assured that the two are collaborating.

On the other hand, Selena Gomez suddenly caught everyone's attention recently. A video of the Boyfriend singer and Timothee Chalamet is going viral. The video of the two stars kissing has surfaced online and fans began speculating that Selena has moved on with the Call Me By Your Name actor.

The viral clip features a bunch of photos of the paparazzi catching the duo lip-locking. But before you fall to the video and begin wondering if the two are indeed dating, let us clarify that the photos were taken on the set of their 2018 movie A Rainy Day In New York! So, no, Selena and Timothee are not dating.

