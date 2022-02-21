Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID 19 amid Justice World Tour; Postpones Las Vegas show

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has run into a problem as the reports suggest that the singer has tested positive for COVID-19. As per TMZ, Bieber contracted the coronavirus on Saturday and as per his rep, the singer is "thankfully is feeling OK." Justin's COVID 19 diagnosis comes after he kicked off his first show from the Justice World tour.

While fans have been eagerly waiting to see Justin Bieber at his World Tour which has been postponed for two years amid the pandemic, the tour which kicked off its first show on Friday in San Diego has come to a halt again. Following Bieber's diagnosis, it has been reported that the singer's next show which was supposed to take place in Las Vegas, has now been rescheduled to June 28.

Apart from his Vegas show, Justin also had other lineups including two more shows in the upcoming week, in Arizona on Tuesday and California on Thursday although an update on the shows is yet to be given.

Justin's COVID-19 diagnosis also comes nearly a week after he performed at the Super Bowl 2022 after-party. The singer was also seen attending the big game alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber. The couple was also joined by their close friend, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, the Phoenix Suns player, Devin Booker.

As for his Justice World Tour, Bieber's concert which was initially scheduled for March 2020, got postponed amid the pandemic and after beginning in February 2022 was spread out over a year until March 2023. The singer's website had confirmed that the tour would cover 20 different countries in 13 months.

