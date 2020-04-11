Justin Bieber TROLLED for talking about his privilege during COVID 19: We’ve worked hard for where we’re at

During an Instagram Live session between Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner, the Yummy singer spoke about how they can't feel bad for being privileged during the COVID-19 outbreak because they worked really hard for it.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been trying their best to interact with their millions and millions of followers by hosting Instagram Live sessions during the quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare. Sometimes, they even connect with their celebrity friends to strike up a fun, positive conversation. During a recent IG Live session, Justin and Hailey got in touch with the latter's best friend and supermodel Kendall Jenner as they spoke about happy stuff as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has set its paws on the entire globe.

Common folk has been complaining about celebrities posting about their luxurious quarantine period and Justin, Hailey and Kendall discussed how they can't feel bad for being privileged as they worked hard for their success. "How blessed are we to be able to like... a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. You know, they look at us and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at, so it’s like, you can’t feel bad for the things that we have. But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important," Bieber stated.

Kendall shared the Yummy singer's sentiments as she replied back, "We're so blessed. I think about it all the time."

Justin's comments did not sit down too well with Twitterati, who tore the trio apart, trolling them for their "hard work" and "privilege!" One Twitter user tweeted, "Absolute worms for brains... unless you're Lady Gaga or Leslie Jordan, if you're a celebrity, PLEASE LOG OFF. As someone who has made a career out of being an idiot online, PLEASE know there is a time and place to act a fool and now is not it!!!!," while another Twitter user tweeted, "Thank god they’re “acknowledging” us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed."

Check out Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner's awkward Instagram Live conversation on privilege as well as Twitterati's reaction to the same below:

Absolute worms for brains... unless you're Lady Gaga or Leslie Jordan, if you're a celebrity, PLEASE LOG OFF pic.twitter.com/sgms7SsMcJ — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 10, 2020

Thank god they’re “acknowledging” us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed — joshua (@joshcharles_21) April 10, 2020

kendall said hold on let me open up a cold can of pepsi — Ethan Harvey (@ethanharv) April 10, 2020

kendall and hailey were born into rich families ofc they were able to get the top modeling jobs, justin worked hard but being an attractive cis white boy def helped.. the privilege reeks https://t.co/3tkmxwW3vH — zainab joost’s maid (@nikolaislovely) April 11, 2020

Kendall Jenner and hailey both had famous parents and did not work for shit and Justin was boosted by somebody who was already famous worldwide none of them did shit https://t.co/91RGSAV1uK — Elaina (@rowsofbones) April 11, 2020

I hate them so much lmfaoooo and honestly Justin is the only one who can say he worked hard, why the fuck are Hailey and KENDALL, POSTER CHILDS OF NEPOTISM?? agreeing!??? https://t.co/QR1BX9c0QM — vmv (@vanzuelaaa) April 10, 2020

talking about worked hard meanwhile both hailey and kendall are both mediocre models who are in the industry bc of their last names while justin churns out songs like yummy. suck an entireeeeee dick https://t.co/GwoZmEIveg — percocet possum (@ihatetoseeit2) April 10, 2020

Justin Bieber’s career started because Usher came across him singing on YouTube. Kendall Jenner’s dad is an Olympian. Hailey Bieber’s dad is a Hollywood star. Get the fuck out of here with being “blessed” and “working hard”pic.twitter.com/pZjCRHu8cx — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 10, 2020

What do you have to say about Justin Bieber's comments on his privilege during the COVID-19 outbreak? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

