PHOTOS: Justin Bieber turns bike coach for brother Jaxon Bieber during quarantine

Singer Justin Bieber has turned into a perfect coach as he teaches bike riding to his brother Jason Bieber during the quarantine period.

The Canadian singer cum songwriter Justin Bieber is utilizing his time under quarantine in the best way possible. The As Long as You Love Me singer Justin Bieber has turned into a bike coach as he teaches his half brother Jason Bieber how to ride one. The singer has posted an adorable picture of him and Jason as they ride the BMX bike together. The Never Say Never singer wrote in his Instagram post that he and his father Jeremy Bieber were teaching the young Jason how to ride the bike. The picture is winning the hearts of fans and music lovers across the globe.

Justin's younger brother Jason also shared photos from his bike learning time with the singer and father. The picture shared by Jason Bieber sees Justin adjusting the former's helmet as he learns how to ride the BMX bike in a visibly empty parking space. As per the latest news reports, Beauty and a Beat singer is spending quality time with his family during the quarantine period. The singer had previously cancelled his Changes Tour due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

Check out the photos of Justin Bieber and his brother Jason:

The singer is currently residing with his family in Ontario. The news reports also state that the One Less Lonely Girl singer has launched a series called The Biebers on Watch with the help of his stunning wife, Hailey Bieber. The singer also got together with Ariana Grande for a single called Stuck with U. As per reports, this song is meant to be a charity number, that the duo has worked together on.

