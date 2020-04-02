Justin Bieber turns photographer to give a breathtaking photo of Hailey Bieber in a bathtub; See Pic

Hailey Bieber turned into Justin Bieber's muse today. The model posed in a bathtub while her singer husband tried his photography skills.

Justin Bieber is displaying his different skills during the quarantine. The singer, who recently released his album Changes, has resorted to social distancing with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Together, the Biebers are spending quality time in their Canadian home. Over the past few days, Justin has proved he's a great dancer courtesy TikTok videos. He's a good journalist, courtesy his short video chat with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Now, JB showcased his photography skills with the help of his muse Hailey.

The singer turned into a photographer to give a breathtaking picture of his model wife. In the picture shared on Instagram, Hailey appeared to be seated in a bathtub. Her hair tied into a high bun. The 22-year-old model sported a pair of gold looped earrings in the shot. Justin shared the shot proudly announcing that he was the photographer behind the shot. His caption read, "Love you baby! Photo taken by me."

Check out Hailey's photo taken by Justin below:

A few hours before he shared the stunning photo of his wife, Justin shared a happy selfie to shower his fans with love. The singer's intention was to spread a smile on his 131 million followers' faces. "Love you!!" he captioned the heartwarming selfie. Check it out below:

