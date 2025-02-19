Justin Bieber Unfollows Major Celebrities on Social Media: From The Weeknd to Benny Blanco

Justin Bieber recently made an eyebrow-raising move. The baby hitmaker's social media account was noticed to have unfollowed several celebrities from the music industry.

The singer, who has previously dropped massive bangers such as All I Want For Christmas Is You as well as Never Say Never, recently unfollowed several celebrities on Instagram. Per reports, Justin Bieber has disconnected from at least 25 such accounts.

As per News Bytes, the accounts that have been unfollowed by Justin Bieber happen to be of music producer Benny Blanco, who interestingly also happens to be the fiancé of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Moreover, the That Should Be Me artist has even unfollowed The Weeknd, along with some close musicians with whom he has even collaborated before. This includes Drake and also the now disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

While this move that has come out of nowhere has left many fans puzzled, also sparking speculations about why the artist who recently became a father made this move, there are no specific answers to it. Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that in his unfollowing spree, Justin Bieber even got rid of Vice President JD Vance, SB Projects, and music producer Diplo from his Instagram account.

Fans have been shockingly intrigued as the What Do You Mean? artist unfollowed Drake. This comes during the time the rapper has been losing friends following the ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Reports also state that Justin Bieber also disconnected from Scooter Braun’s entertainment and media company a month after unfollowing the manager. What happens to be the most shocking move was that Justin Bieber even unfollowed Sean Combs, who is also known as Diddy and is serving time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. The two had worked on several songs together.