Justin Bieber vows to 'speak up about racial injustice' after Selena Gomez lends her Instagram to Black voices

Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, Justin Bieber has announced he will use his platform to "identify ways to be a part of much-needed change".

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to make headlines, Justin Bieber came forward to make a promise. The international singer has been showing his support towards the movement since George Floyd's horrifying death rocked the United States of America. The actor shared his been voicing his support towards the movement with quotes, messages and updates regarding the case. He recently showed his support towards celebrating Breonna Taylor. Now, the singer has opened up about using his Instagram platform "to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change" and fight racial injustice.

The Let Me Love You singer said he was inspired by the black culture. He said his style, and music has been influenced by the culture. He vows "to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression" and fight the discrimination in all ways possible.

"I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture. I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change," his post read.

