Justin Bieber wants to go back in time and save himself for marriage; Says ‘Sex can be confusing’

Justin Bieber revealed that he wants to go back in time and save himself for marriage because according to him, premarital sex can be confusing. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber recently revealed that if he could go back in time and change one thing in his life, he would make sure he saved himself for marriage. Justin and his wife Hailey Baldwin recently connected with their fans via another fun episode of their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, and the two answered various fan questions during the virtual interaction. Justin made the revelation while answering a fan who wanted to know what the Yummy singer would change about himself if he could go back in time.

Justin said he would protect himself from everything he went through and all the hurt he felt in the past and would save himself for his wife. “Probably a lot of things I would change. I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage,” the 26-year-old singer said.

Justin further added that while his confession might seem “crazy,” being sexually active was very confusing for him. “Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody,” he said. However, his wife disagreed with him on this and mentioned that they had “different experiences with everything.” Hailey did agree that in certain situations, being physically involved with someone can be confusing sometimes. “I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing,” the 23-year-old said.

Justin and Hailey legally became husband and wife in 2018 and finally exchanged vows in a ceremony in 2019. They have been happily married and head over heels in love with each other. This is not the first time Justin opened up about his issues with sex. During an interview with Vogue, the singer shared that he had a legitimate problem with sex in the past. He also revealed that he underwent a year-long self-imposed sex ban before reconnecting with Hailey.

Earlier this week, on Pastor Rich Wilkerson’s Instagram Live, the singer stated that premarital sex is blinder that can cloud people’s judgment and decision-making. “I think when I really got serious with Hailey is when I stopped having sex because it made things super clear to me. I was able to really build that foundation with her, build that trust,” he added. He also stated that his decision only brought him and Hailey closer as a couple.

“She was able to take me seriously and know if I'm not doing it with her then I'm not doing it with anybody else and she kind of got to trust me in that aspect,” the Grammy winner explained. He stated that two people can learn to push through trust issues with time and consistency. “When you're consistent and you're walking with Jesus, I think, as that person sees you constantly doing the same thing, making the same effort every day, they start to trust that is the person that you are,” he asserted.

Justin and Hailey have been regularly connecting with people virtually, amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, through these episodes. In the previous episode, the two revealed that they share the same skincare routine. Speaking about his skin issues the singer said, “It's the worst for your self-confidence.” In another episode, Hailey spoke about her husband’s struggle with mental health issues. The two candidly spoke about the stigma surrounding depression and stated that seeking help for mental health issues is not a sign of weakness.

Hailey stated that Justin has been working hard to get over his issues and she has seen the improvement. “The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant which you are no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn't needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet,” she noted. Justin further added that people who seek help to fight depression should not be considered weak.

“Depression is a real thing. A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it's a weakness but until you have it, you know it's...I feel like having help doesn't mean you're weak, it just means like you know you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual,” Justin said.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga’s new song Rain On Me featuring Ariana Grande to release on THIS date; Find Out

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×