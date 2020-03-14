Justin Bieber wears a face mask amid coronavirus outbreak; SPOTTED at a medical building with Hailey

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Justin Bieber was spotted at a medical building wearing a face mask amid coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber was spotted at a medical building in Beverly Hills, wearing a face mask amid coronavirus pandemic. He was seen standing with a man in scrubs in the doorway of the building. Justin was dressed in a satin blue jacket that read Toronto Maple Leads on the front, Daily Mail reported. While he wore a mask to protect himself from contracting the disease, he broke the social distancing rule, by giving a man massive bear hug. Medical experts and governments across the world are recommending people to limit their social interactions amid the coronavirus crisis.

Justin was accompanied by his wife Hailey Bieber, who was dressed in a light olive green shiny coat with a hoodie over her head. Last month, the 26-year-old singer pledged to donate USD 29,000 to a children's charity in China to help with the coronavirus relief efforts, E Online reported. The deadly disease originated in the country in 2019 and has now spread across the world. Majority of deaths have been recorded in China. The medical experts are still trying to figure out a solution to deal with the pandemic.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on March 14. As the disease continues to spread across the world, it has infected about 140,000 people. These alarming figures have forced governments and organisations to take some serious measures to avoid a global crisis. There have been 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the USA and the infection has caused 41 deaths in the country.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers late night shows suspend production amid Coronavirus outbreak

Read More