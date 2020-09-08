  1. Home
Justin Bieber on what sets Dynamite apart from BTS' other hits: If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS

Justin Bieber recently provided voiceover for a US media publication where he gushed about BTS while revealing what sets their latest single Dynamite apart from their other hits like Boy With Luv and On. Read what the 26-year-old singer had to share below.
In what was a pleasantly surprising gesture by Justin Bieber, that would totally make Jungkook's day, the Intentions singer was all praises for BTS as he gushed about them in a voiceover for E! News. The topic of discussion for JB was BTS' latest single Dynamite making history. "If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS. The K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry and 2020 is shaping up to be a huge year," Bieber began while listing down the septet's various 2020 milestones.

This included performing at Times Square, New York ringing in 2020, carpool karaoke with James Corden, performing at Grand Central Station for Jimmy Fallon's show and their first Dynamite performance at the VMAs 2020 where they swept four awards as well. Justin continued by listing the various records set by the septet with Dynamite which included the MV getting most views in the first 24 hours of release (101.1 million views) on YouTube to being the most commented video after DNA. Dynamite also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 making BTS the first all-Korean group to top the chart.

On what sets Dynamite apart from BTS' other hits, the 26-year-old singer explained, "Unlike the group's Korean language songs like Boy With Luv and On, US radio stations are giving Dynamite a lot of air time. Historically, non-English songs have had a hard time getting radio play and as a result, rarely do they see the top of the Billboard charts."

However, JB also reiterated BTS' stance of refraining from producing all English albums just because they've hit No.1 in the US as the septet has made it very clear that the Korean language is a part of their art and identity. Bieber also noted that the septet is aware of the fact that they don't need to change who they are to reach ARMY. "The mainstream K-pop invasion is just beginning," Justin concluded.

ARMY and Beliebers are definitely rejoicing and once again daydreaming about that BTS and Justin Bieber collaboration!

